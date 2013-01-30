Zytronic Curved Surface Interactive at ISE

At Integrated Systems Europe 2013 (stand 9 - A128), Zytronic demonstrated how it can apply its multi-touch sensing solutions to curved surfaces - thereby allowing aesthetically pleasing designs through which sophisticated human-machine interaction can take place. Utilizing Zytronic’s Projected Capacitive Technology (PCT) the sensor mechanism can deliver single-, dual- or 10-point multi-touch operation to either concave or convex surfaces.



Curved along a single axis, display formats of up 46 inches can be supported by this solution – maximizing the active area available to the operator or operators. The glass substrate to be used in the touch sensor is heated to its softening point and formed against a custom tool to replicate the required radius of curvature. The customer can specify this radius to suit their particular application or design. Among the various live demonstrations at the Zytronic stand is a 22-inch curved touchscreen with a convex configuration, simulating the “spinning reel” of a casino game.“User interface designers are increasingly thinking beyond conventional two dimensional surfaces, encouraged by innovation in the display industry and consumer demand for more unusual and attractive forms. Our ability to offer curved, durable and ultra large format touch surfaces should give system designers free-reign to create some unusual touch enabled devices, suitable for use in self-service applications and public environments. The option of adding our latest 10 point multi-touch technology to these screens opens up the horizons even further,” said Ian Crosby, Sales & Marketing Director for Zytronic.