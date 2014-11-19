DSE Adds Systems Integrators Seminar Program for 2015

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will present a new four-part Digital Signage Systems Integrators & Installers Seminar Program at DSE 2015.



The Digital Signage Systems Integrators & Installers Seminar Program, to be presented at the Las Vegas Convention Center, March 11 and 12, 2015, is part of DSE’s eight-track Educational Conference and is designed specifically for systems integrators and installers to help them address challenges most often experienced in planning and execution on behalf of their clients.

Topics to be covered include:

•Advanced Display Technologies: Past, Present & Future

•Total Cost of Ownership: Opportunity of Quagmire

•Getting Past the Pilot

•Digital Signage Troubleshooting

Instruction will consist of “how to” and “need to know” presentations and interactive discussions that are easy to understand and immediately applicable. Each session will be led either by systems integrator professionals who will be sharing their first-hand experience, or knowledgeable industry consultants who have advised in this capacity.

Richard Lebovitz, DSE educational director said, “The Digital Signage Systems Integrators & Installers Program is a brand new educational offering for professionals who are already working with clients and looking for ways to be more effective and profitable, as well as those pro AV and sign companies considering expanding their business model to include digital installations.”