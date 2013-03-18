MultiTouch Partners with Inhance Digital at Exhibitor 2013

MultiTouch has partnered with Inhance Digital to demonstrate its new touch display products and applications at Exhibitor 2013, taking place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas at booth #1045. Inhance Digital will utilize MultiTouch’s MultiTaction 55” Ultra-Thin Bezel (UTB) LCD displays to provide an interactive installation at Exhibitor 2013.



The 55” Ultra-Thin Bezel display provides a near seamless multi-display interactive installation for Inhance Digital, with a 1.9mm bezel in the bottom and left side of the cell, and a 3.8mm bezel on the top and right side, the result is the smallest possible intrusion to the visible surface area, with an average mullion of only 5.7mm from pixel to pixel. Inhance Digital will be using the UTB displays for a complete interactive application designed for this event. This installation is designed to show the versatility of the UTB to support high-quality visual imagery.

MultiTouch’s UTB displays utilize its patented optical imaging technology, Computer Vision Through Screen (CVTS), which has optical touch sensors integrated into the proprietary LCD backlight modules. MultiTaction cells provide advanced touch, gesture and object recognition capabilities; they can accommodate an unlimited number of touch points and an unlimited number of concurrent users with full hand recognition.

The UTB is used for public installations in corporate, retail, education, museum and exhibitor spaces. With advanced interaction features and ultra-fast 200 fps tracking, MultiTaction cells enable the development of engaging interactive user experiences. Full networking capabilities allow for cloud applications and social network integration as well as remote management and monitoring.