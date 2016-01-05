DSE 2016 Seminar Planned for Digital Signage Integrators

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has planned a four-part Digital Signage Seminar Program at DSE 2016 designed specifically for professional AV/IT systems integrators will include an hour-long session titled “Capitalizing on Your Opportunities: Dynamic Signage for Integrators.”

Lyle Bunn, principal and strategy architect of The BUNN Company, will present a session that will describe key elements of the medium, areas of need, and the best ways of monetizing integrator capabilities. This session is intended to help integrators understand the medium and determine how end-user demand can position the ADI partner for greater success by using existing resources.

DSE Advisory Board members recently had the opportunity to comment on this topic and offered a variety of interesting insights, including the following:

“There are a few simple questions that may help integrators guide their clients,” said Ian Dallimore, director of digital innovation and sales strategy, Lamar Advertising. “What specific business goals must the network accomplish? How will it impact your customer’s customers? Is there a clear implementation plan? How will success be measured?"

"Common mistakes clients (and network operators) make include opting for low-cost, low-quality consumer grade equipment, failure to use scalable software, and underestimating ongoing network management time," said Scott Bell, founder and CEO of Bell Media. "This is exactly why it is so important for professional integrators to educate their clients on these and other issues during planning stages.”

Registration for “Capitalizing on Your Opportunities: Dynamic Signage for Integrators” or any of the DSE 2016 educational conference seminars, which are sponsored by Broadsign International and are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is available online at the DSE 2016 webpage.

DSE 2016, co-located with the Digital Content Show, is scheduled for March 15–18, 2016, with access to the Exhibit Hall March 16 and 17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. To reserve exhibit space contact Andrea Varrone at (770) 817-5905. Or, for more information, visit www.DSE2016.com