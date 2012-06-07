AVAD Offers Digital Media Players

AVAD LLC is now offering professional systems integrators professional-grade digital media players and digital content creation services.

Available now exclusively at AVAD, the PROconnect Media Players utilize the latest Intel technologies to provide integrators with an advanced and easy-to-use source for digital signage content. AVAD customers also now have access to an array of content creation assistance, including graphic design, composition and storage, through the AVAD System Design Group.

“AVAD is unlike any other distributor in that we are a complete resource provider for professional integrators and their businesses,” said Jim Annes, vice president and general manager of AVAD. “Integrators already turn to AVAD for the best products from the industry’s leading brands, and with the availability of these new advanced digital media players and our exclusive content creation services, integrators can rely on AVAD to provide them complete digital signage solutions that will connect their customers with the next generation of digital advertising.”

At less than 2-inches tall, the PROconnect DH61AG Digital Media Player is the thinnest Sandy Bridge system in the Vnet Media Player lineup. The DH61AG includes two SuperSpeed USB 3.0 ports, dual independent audio/video output technologies, built-in 802.11 b/g/n WiFi and a 32GB SSD hard drive. The media player incorporates Intel’s Clear Video Technology and HD200 Graphics for ultra-clear digital signage displays.

AVAD integrators and their customers can experience next-generation NVIDIA ION graphics processing with energy-efficient Intel Atom processors in a compact Mini-ITX with the PROconnect SSI-ION2 system. The eco-friendly SSI-ION2 features an ultra-quiet fanless CPU, low voltage, built-in 802.11 b/g/n WiFi, and 512MB of DDR3 memory, enabling the media player to deliver a premium computing experience rich in multimedia content.

To further assist integrators with digital signage applications, the AVAD System Design Group now provides a complete menu of digital signage creation services. Integrators can turn to AVAD for complete content creation packages which include assistance with motion graphic design, layout/composition, creative direction, copywriting, revisions, storage/backup of client files, online content interface for project management and more.

AVAD will present attendees to its booth (#C5430) at InfoComm 2012, held June 13-15 in Las Vegas, with a first look at these new products and services. As a special thank you to visiting integrators, AVAD will provide booth visitors with free beer on June 13 and June 14 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. In addition, dealers who visit AVAD’s booth will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a free iPad. AVAD will also give a free $10 Visa gift card to any attendee who completes an application to become an authorized AVAD dealer before the end of the show.