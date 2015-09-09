Drone Video Systems Featured at Stampede Big Book of AV Tour

The 2015 Stampede Big Book of AV (BBOAV) Tour & Conference Series, the annual pro AV traveling roadshow, will begin its fall 2015 tour at the Hilton Washington Dulles hotel in Herndon, VA, on September 17.

Headlining the Herndon stop, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., is the introduction of the next-generation commercial communication platform, Drone Video System solutions, and a CTS-certified InfoComm Roundtable discussion moderated by John Woodstock, InfoComm International's director of business development.



"A recent Marketwatch study forecasts that by 2021, the commercial drone market will be valued at $4.8 billion," said Kevin Kelly, president and COO of Stampede. "This presentation will explain how pro AV dealers can intelligently introduce drone-based products, like DVS, into their portfolios to best take advantage of this multibillion dollar profit opportunity."



Complementing the Drone Video System introduction, the Herndon stop offers two additional drone presentations, "Overview of the Drone/UAS Industry and its Business Potential" by Paul Dragos, dean of flight training at Unmanned Vehicle University, and "How to Legally Use Drones in the U.S." by Christina Engh, COO of UA Solutions Group.



"Now is the time for forward-looking, opportunistic pro AV dealers to learn how best to integrate drones into their product portfolios to tap into new sources of revenue," emphasized Kelly. "We're here to provide those dealers with the information, tools, and resources they need to get a leg up on the competition and stay ahead of the herd."



In addition to the three drone-focused presentations, the Herndon stop will also feature three more training sessions: "What is New With Projector Illumination" by John Glad, product and business development manager at Optoma; "Maximize Your Profits With Hitachi Projectors" by Steve Schafer, business development manager at Hitachi; and "Cut the Cords: BYOD and Wireless Presentation From Any Device" by Heidi Mercer, business development manager at WePresent.



"These training sessions will serve attendees with all the knowledge and understanding they need in the pro AV field, specifically with tapping into potential business opportunities, trends, and profitability," commented Kelly. "Our presenters are some of the best in the country and will provide dealers and their customers with networking connections, open discussion forums and an amplified product portfolio for their businesses."



Concluding the tour stop is a two-credit CTS-certified InfoComm Roundtable Event titled, "An Exceptional Experience: A Fantastic Journey and Workshop." Moderated by John Woodstock, director of business development at InfoComm International, the afternoon roundtable will discuss how today's pro AV dealers need to go beyond solely offering customers equipment and begin offering exceptional experiences — ones that combine technology, content, and space to craft an event, communicate a message, and/or solicit a response.