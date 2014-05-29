Draper UL-Certified Projector Lift

Draper has announced the first projector lift certified to new UL 2442 and CSA C22.2 No. 60065-03 standards.

Draper’s Scissor Lift allows complete access to all the electronics from below, and the patented third scissor keeps the lift stable as it descends to a service position of up to 336”. The lifting capacity of the Scissor Lift SLX Series is 350 lbs. (159 kg); the Scissor Lift SL Series comfortably lifts 100 lbs. (45 kg). Scissor Lifts are driven by a gearmotor with a powerful, reliable metal chain drive system, and equipped with a fail-safe inertial safety belt system. The cable management system includes a pre-wired power cable on the back scissor, bringing 110V or 220V current right to the projector.

“UL certification can be a long, arduous process,” according to Draper Lifts product manager Amy Madden. “There are no laws specifying that a UL Mark must be used. However, many municipalities have regulations that require such testing. The UL listing only proves our dedication to high production standards and finished goods quality.”

UL-certified Scissor Lifts are now shipping.