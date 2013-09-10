Mitsubishi Electric Offering Economical Mobile and Cloud Projectors

The What: Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America has launched the T-Series line of mobile projectors, two of which are Cloud Projectors.

Designed for cost-conscious users, these four new models-TW21U, TW11U, TX20U, TX210U-offer a wide range of features important to administrators, presenters and teachers, including a low total cost of ownership. The TW21U and TX20U are Cloud Projectors that contain a built-in thin-client function; users can display content directly from their server through the projector-no computer is necessary.

The Why: "Each new projector fits a particular niche for our customers," said Wayne Kozuki, product manager for Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America, Inc. "While there are similarities between them, there are key differences in resolution, brightness and connectivity that meet specific needs of educators and presenters alike."

The What Else: These new mobile projectors are equipped with DLP technology in XGA and WXGA resolutions. Systems integrators can choose the best option for each room:

. Brightness: TW21U and TX20U each shine with 3500 lumens; TW11U and TX10U blast 3000 lumens. The projected images are bright and clear, even when the lights are on.

. Speakers: TW21U and TX20U offer a 16-watt speaker; TW11U and TX10U have a 10-watt speaker. With the audio pass-through function, teachers can add commentary over a video or television show. The speaker works even when the projector is turned off, so there's no need for the additional cost of a sound system.

. Energy Efficiency: the projectors are equipped with power mode selections for the lamp, including a low setting, so each can be optimized for a particular environment and specific energy savings.

. Cloud Projection: the TW21U and TX20U are Mitsubishi Electric Cloud Projectors, which use a built-in, thin client function to serve as a dynamic display device. Users simply log onto their network and start displaying content in seconds, whether from a local server, the internet or the cloud, giving teachers and presenters access to files through the projector itself.

. Long-lasting Lamp Life: each projector has an estimated lamp life of up to 6000* hours in low mode, which can translate to years of typical usage from one lamp.

. Whisper-quiet Operation: the new projectors are super-quiet at 25 dBa in low mode, which means that students hear the lecture and not the hum of a fan.

One More Thing: T-Series projectors come with Mitsubishi Electric's three-year limited warranty on parts and labor, and a one-year limited warranty on the lamp. Like all Mitsubishi Electric data projectors, they are covered by the Express Replacement Assistance (ERA) Program, a comprehensive nationwide service that offers next business-day replacement for units that are under warranty. Terms and conditions apply.