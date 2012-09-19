N-vest Obtains LG Business Partner Status for SuperSign Training

N-vest, a provider of training services to the Audio Visual industry, has been appointed as an LG Business Partner offering accredited training for LG’s SuperSign digital signage solution.

The partnership with LG Electronics sees N-vest provide both reseller and end-user training for SuperSign, LG’s digital signage solution designed to meet the needs of small and medium sized businesses.

“LG SuperSign answers the needs of SMB retail and commercial outlets looking for customer-engaging and cost-effective ways of gaining a competitive edge,” said Pip Thomas, managing director of N-vest. “Our training helps resellers to communicate its potential and enables SuperSign customers to unlock that potential through effective use.”

“We are proud to be working with N-vest to supply our resellers and end users with the support and technical training they need,” said Christopher Ault, distribution account manager for LG Electronics UK. “We believe that it is crucial that clients get maximum impact from their investment and our selection of N-vest as a new business partner to LG was based on the company’s credentials and technical knowledge.”

N-vest training for SuperSign users will be available through LG resellers as half-day training sessions. N-vest’s team of expert trainers designs and delivers training to suit the needs of each customer on behalf of the reseller and provides attendee feedback.