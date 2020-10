The What: Draper's Screen Boom is ideal for spaces looking to get a motorized projection screen into the space without being too intrusive.

The What Else: The Screen Boom is mounted on a motorized operable arm. The whole system is stored, with the screen retracted, nearly flat against a wall. Operate the Screen Boom to swing the screen out into the room, any distance up to 90 degrees, then lower the screen for use.