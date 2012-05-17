Full Compass Hosts Workshop for Musicians

Madison, WI--Full Compass Systems announced that it will host a day-long workshop for aspiring musicians on Saturday, June 23.

“Making It in the Music Biz” is a special gathering of music professionals who will share insights and advice on the practical and business aspects of performing music. The event, based on the Launchpad music program, is free to all participants.

“Launchpad celebrates the reach of music education, which is exactly what this event is designed to do. While it targets youth, musicians of all skill levels, ages and genres are invited to attend for free and learn tips and tricks from the music professionals,” said Tim Wurgler, WSMA program director.

“Making It in the Music Biz” features notable Yamaha recording artists and other music business professionals, including Full Compass staff. The program covers a variety of topics: guitar and drum clinics; how to avoid costly mistakes in the studio and tips for recording; ways to get your band noticed; stepping it up with social media and online resources; the process of song writing; making music that makes money; making the most of practicing, rehearsing and performing; and panel discussions on publishing, royalties, copyright, contracts, artist management and touring.

Susan Lipp, who owns Full Compass Systems with her husband Jonathan Lipp, stated, "Jonathan and I are long-time passionate supporters of school music programs. In fact, we have recently returned from our seventh trip to Washington, D.C. lobbying for desperately needed funding. Hosting a workshop for these amazingly talented young musicians is just another way we can offer our support.”

Sponsors include Yamaha, Charter Communications, Nicholas Family Foundation, the Les Paul Foundation, Tilt Media, Sherwood Press, WTDY AM, WJJO FM, HOT JAMZ, Maximum Ink and the Onion.

Register for free by emailing melsner@wsmamusic.org. For more information, go to LaunchpadWisconsin.org.