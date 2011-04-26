PSA-TEC Offers Continuing Education Credits

Westminster, CO--PSA Security Network has partnered with BICSI and ASIS to offer Continuing Education Credits (CECs) at PSA's upcoming PSA-TEC event. Fourteen classes have been pre-qualified for BICSI and ASIS CECs allowing attendees to benefit from a variety of training topics while maintaining their certifications.

Additionally, ASIS will host their ASIS Physical Security Professionals (PSP) Review at PSA-TEC. The PSP certification is a certification for individuals in the business of designing, installing, selling, and servicing physical security systems.

PSA-TEC offers manufacturer certification classes from Cisco, Arecont Vision, IQinVision, AMAG, and exacq Technologies.

Also offered at PSA-TEC is the Security Project Management course which allows attendees to earn the Certified Security Project Manager (CSPM) accreditation, and the Electronic Security Networking Technician (ESNT) certification.

"We take input from the industry very seriously and I am pleased that we've been able to incorporate the ideas from our education advisory board and feedback from last year's attendees into the program for 2011," said Sharon Shaw, PSA Security's Director of Education. "We have refined our educational offerings and are looking forward to a valuable event for all involved."

View all courses and certifications at psaTEC.com. Register now to attend PSA-TEC May 16-20 at the Westin Hotel in Westminster, CO.