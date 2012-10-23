Q-Sys Offers Acoustic Echo Cancellation as Standard

QSC Audio Products' Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC) is now available as a standard component of the Q-Sys integrated system platform for audio system control and signal transport.

Ideally suited for Q-Sys clients that utilize AV conferencing systems in such places as corporate boardrooms, meeting and convention spaces, hospitality installs, and government and legislative venues, the powerful QSC AEC process is easily deployed in Q-Sys Designer software as a simple, draggable component. And unlike AEC offerings from competing manufacturers which must be purchased as costly add-on input cards, the Q-Sys solution is 100 percent integrated into the Q-Sys Core without any additional cost to the user.



“Because of the powerful Q-Sys DSP processing engines, we have been able to offer Acoustic Echo Cancellation as an integrated feature to serve our customers,” said Joe Peavey, QSC product manager, software. “The tight integration between the Q-Sys processor, DSP, hardware and control software, gives Q-Sys the ability to do AEC on audio signals coming from any number of sources such as mics, remotes, I/O frames and even over IP streams.”

Current Q-Sys customers can enjoy the AEC feature at no charge by upgrading to Q-Sys Designer Release 3.0 or newer. More information on the upgrade, as well as a new Q-Sys AEC whitepaper can be found at: qscmarketing.com/aec.