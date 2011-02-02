VBrick Enterprise Video Solutions Extend Global Reach

Enterprise IP video provider VBrick Systems has announced that its global partner program reached a significant milestone with the addition of five new, high-profile reseller and distributor partners spanning Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Collectively, these new partners have signed on dozens of new customers across VBrick’s core market sectors including corporate, education and government. The addition of these customers to VBrick’s steadily growing worldwide customer roster has resulted in the company tripling its international revenue in the last year.

“Against the backdrop of increasing global demand—and recognition of VBrick as the only complete, scalable and fully integrated IP video streaming solution on the market—we have surpassed even our own expectations for worldwide partner and customer growth in the last year,” said Paul Reeves, head of EMEA for VBrick. “As the global economy continues to improve, and as customers the world over realize the many business benefits inherent to the powerful IP video streaming solutions that we bring to market, we’re confident that we can advance our global position even more aggressively in the years ahead.”

VBrick’s investment in cultivating relationships with leading partners across the world is key to its success. The company’s extensive partner relationships enable customers to easily integrate IP video streaming into existing communications and IT infrastructures and immediately begin realizing the power of video communications to enable employee collaboration and drive business growth.

VBrick Gains Momentum in Europe

Garland Partners, headquartered in Nuneaton, Warwickshire in the United Kingdom, is a partner focused on delivering end-to-end live streaming, Internet TV, mobile TV, events, IPTV and Broadcast services for customers in the U.K. Working with a wide range of specialized partners, Garland has been instrumental in growing VBrick’s business in the UK and landing new customers in the fast-growing healthcare sector, such as OR Networks and The Royal Derby Hospital.

VBrick has also grown a lucrative and mutually beneficial relationship with proAV, a highly specialized reseller of professional and enterprise-class video technology with offices in Egham, Birmingham and Bolton. proAV has established itself as one of the U.K.’s leading resellers of presentation and broadcast systems, video communications, managed services, network solutions, and training and education services. Through its partnership with proAV VBrick has secured projects at PriceWaterhouseCoopers in London and The University of Northampton.

Visualdis, part of the Infodis Group, is France’s leading IT solutions distributor headquartered in Villepointe, focused exclusively on corporate broadcast and professional video solutions. Visualdis maintains a network of dozens of reseller partners in France who sell VBrick solutions. Through its partnership with Visualdis, VBrick has grown its customer base in France significantly in the past year and has signed on top enterprise customer brands such as TOTAL and L’Oreal France.



High Profile Partners, Big Customer Wins in the Middle East

With offices in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Egypt and Morocco, leading Value Added Distributor (VAD) FVC is widening VBrick’s customer footprint in the Middle East and North Africa. Through its partnership with FVC, VBrick has signed on several high-profile universities in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. FVC combines full support for channel partners and their customers, with a sharp focus on next-generation rich media communications and IT solutions to drive awareness of the VBrick brand and deployment of the company’s solutions in the Middle East.

VBrick’s Success Extends to Africa

Significant expansion of VBrick’s brand awareness and customer growth in Southern Africa has resulted from the company’s partnership with Kathea, a South Africa-based distributor with an internationally recognized and award-winning network of partners and resellers such as Jabra, and others. Kathea works with partners to sell rich media communications and telecommunications solutions and services to many of South Africa’s largest companies. As a result of VBrick’s partnership with Kathea, VBrick solutions are now deployed across Sasol—the largest coal-to-gas petrol manufacturer in the world—as well as the University of South Africa, now the largest correspondence university in the Southern hemisphere.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates VBrick’s ongoing commitment to the global market. It also reaffirms our top-of-mind position for both partners and customers who need innovative and powerful IP video streaming solutions that emphasize how video can drive greater business results for both,” said Doug Howard, VBrick’s Chief Executive Officer. “We will continue to aggressively execute our worldwide growth strategy and look forward to continued success.”