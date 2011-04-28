PSA-TEC Hosts State of the Industry Discussion

Westminster, CO--PSA-TEC 2011 will feature The State of the Industry presentation on Tuesday, May 17 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain. The panel discussion will be streamed live by SecurityInfoWatch.com.

The session will involve an analysis of current and future market trends, convergence, and strategic partnerships from a panel representing different sectors of the security industry.

Moderated by security consultant Sandra Jones of Sandra Jones and Company, the panel will comprise top industry leaders in physical security, network integration, low voltage communications, commercial sound and info-security, including:

Jerry L. Bowman, RCDD, NTS, RTPM(i), CISSP, CPP, CSI - President-Elect - BICSI (Building Industry Consulting Services International. Representing information technology systems (ITS) including voice, data, electronic safety and security, and audio and video technologies.

Bill Bozeman, CPP, CHS - CEO and President - PSA Security Network. Representing electronic security systems integrators.

Dave Carter - Managing Director - Security Network of America (SNA). Representing independent security alarm monitoring, installing and servicing companies.

Paul Cronin - CEO - 1nService. Representing network and technology integrators.

J. Matt Ladd - President - The Protection Bureau. Representing security-net and electronic security systems integrators.

Chuck Wilson - Executive Director - National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA). Representing integrators in commercial electronic systems and low-voltage.