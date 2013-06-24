ViewSonic to Showcase Guest Engagement Products at HITEC 2013

At HITEC, the world's largest hospitality technology exposition and conference, ViewSonic and UIEvolution will showcase a lineup of hospitality, display and software solutions for the hospitality industry, designed to make the guest experience simple and entertaining.

"Consumers are adopting the latest in personal electronics, making it mandatory that the hospitality industry go digital to better support the guest experience for its clientele," said Gene Ornstead, director, product marketing, ViewSonic. "At HITEC, we have come together with UIEvolution to demonstrate how to create a personalized and memorable guest experience."

ViewSonic 65" CDE6501LED full HD hospitality display



This 1920x1080p full HD 65" professional display delivers automated remote control and connectivity features making it useful for large screen hospitality needs. An IR pass through feature allows for set-top box connection, in addition to automated control and programmable set up menus via the RS232 port. Combined with inputs including HDMI (x3), VGA, Composite, YPbPr, powerful sound (two integrated 8W speakers with 15-watt mega bass and SPDIF digital audio output), plus a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,000:1 static contrast ratio, the CDE6501LED is designed to make an impact. The CDE6501LED is now available, with a three-year limited warranty at an ESP of $2,999.

ViewSonic ep5555T touch-enabled POS electronic signboard

For those that desire to reach guests from all angles, ViewSonic's 55" ep5555T back-to-back ePoster display also includes touch capacity on one side as well. The dual sided ePoster features two 1920x1080 tempered glass panels, along with 2GB of internal memory, a built-in media player and two 5W speakers for each screen. Teamed with 500 nits of brightness and a 5,000:1 contrast ratio, the ep5555T offers high definition video and photos for storefronts, showrooms and other high traffic retail areas. The ep5555T is currently shipping at an ESP of $6,999.

ViewSonic 42" CDE4200-L large format display

The 42" CDE4200-L is designed for light commercial digital signage, education, and hospitality installations in portrait or landscape orientation such as restaurants, sports bars and hotel lobbies. This full HD 1920x1080p professional display features a hybrid design to give customers a cost-effective solution with all the commercial display features they need, such as IR pass through, RS232 control, USB cloning and programmable set up features. Plus, this energy-saving LED panel comes with several input options (3x HDMI, VGA (RGB), SPDIF digital audio output, built-in speakers and compatibility with most every digital signage media player. The CDE4200-L is now available, with a three-year limited warranty at an ESP of $699.

UIEvolution Guest Evolution platform

UIEvolution will leverage ViewSonic's display hardware to demonstrate its Guest Evolution platform. UIEvolution's platform enables a guest's mobile device to communicate with on-property digital signage displays and guest-room TVs to offer personalized and interactive guest services. Campaign Manager, part of the UIEvolution platform, offers the hospitality industry a tool that is designed to simplify the message creation and deployment process so that the marketing department can stay focused on the guests.