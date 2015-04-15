DPA Mics, Lectrosonics and Sound Devices Host Sound Summit in Chicago

On Wednesday, May 13, 2015 at the Cinespace Chicago Film Studios Ballroom on the west side of downtown Chicago, DPA Microphones, Lectrosonics and Sound Devices will host the Sound Summit, Chicago, the second of many being planned throughout the U.S. as an informal mixing and discussion event for the audio community.

These three manufacturers are on the cutting edge of professional location audio capture, with leading products commonly used in the field, including DPA’s d:screet 4061 and 4071 Miniature Microphones, d:screet Necklace Microphone and d:dicate 4017B shotgun microphone; Lectrosonics’ new L Series units, SSM "Super Slight" micro transmitter and SR Series receivers with SuperSlot compatibility; Sound Devices 688 field production mixer with SL-6 SuperSlot accessory and the 970 64-Track Dante and MADI audio recorder.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with short informational presentations from each of the manufacturers from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., followed by food, refreshments, and social time. Presentations by location sound practitioners will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Representatives from all three companies will be available throughout the event to discuss the best practices for utilizing all three brands during a production.

“Following the open dialogue we had at our first event in Los Angeles, we recognize how valuable the Sound Summits are to our sound-mixing user base, and were inspired to improve and develop new products for, and communications to, the industry,” said Christian Poulsen, CEO of DPA Microphones. “We’re very much looking forward to this Chicago event, as well as future Sound Summits, such as the one planned for Atlanta later this year. We’re confident each one will only grow larger and more popular.”

“We're extremely excited to host the second Sound Summit event because it allows us to share ideas and learn from the community in a relaxed setting,” said Karl Winkler, director of business development at Lectrosonics. “We anticipate the Chicago event to be very valuable and to be able to host future events in other large metropolitan areas in the coming year.”

“It’s always great to have the opportunity to get together with our users and peers to discuss and learn more about the current trends in sound mixing,” said Paul Isaacs, VP of marketing and product design at Sound Devices. “The LA event exceeded our expectations and we can’t wait to meet with our current and potential customers from in and around Chicago.”