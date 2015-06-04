DPA Microphones Latest Audio Solutions at InfoComm 2015

- DPA Microphones is showcasing its new TSM4001 Tabletop Shock Mount for its d:screet and d:dicate Podium Microphones at InfoComm 2015 (Booth 326). In addition to the mounts, the company will also present its d:dicate Series MMP-F Modular Active Boom podium mic solution, along with the d:fine 66 and d:fine 88 Miniature Headset Microphones.
- DPA's new TSM4001 Tabletop Shock Mount complements the sleek design of the company's existing podium mic products, offering the absolute best shock rejection of any mount on the market. The mount features vertical softness that absorbs handling vibrations, while horizontal movements are controlled to prevent the podium boom from coming in direct contact with the mount. Optimized for the weight and dimensions of each of the d:screet and d:dicate podium microphones, the mounts fit plate thicknesses of .3- to 1.5-inches. The mounts are easy to affix, requiring only an approximate two- to 2.5-inch opening, and can be custom-ordered with a variety of finishes to match the surrounding furniture or architectural structure.