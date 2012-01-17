FaceCake’s Swivel, 3D Virtual Dressing Room

Swivel, a fashion retail technology created by FaceCake Marketing Technologies, Inc., is being showcased in Microsoft's booth at the NRF 101st Annual Convention & EXPO in New York City (Booth #1337 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center January 15—18). Visitors to the Microsoft booth can experience the future of shopping with Swivel's powerful 3D virtual dressing room system, integrated with Microsoft Kinect for Windows, that work together in transforming both the in-store shopping and the digital out-of-home branding experience. Swivel is now compatible with the Windows Embedded platforms optimized for retail electronic displays and other applications.

Swivel by FaceCake is a 3D virtual dressing room that enables shoppers to 'try on' and see themselves in multiple apparel and accessories with speed and ease. Retailers can now deploy FaceCake's patented real-time image processing and personalization technology for a unique shopping experience that lets customers see how they actually look from different angles in merchandise from the brick-and-mortar store they're shopping in or at the e-commerce site they're on. Selecting from ever-expanding fashion options, consumers can assemble and switch between new looks at lightning speed.

Through the Swivel Virtual Dressing Room, shoppers can:

• Virtually try on a single article of clothing or a whole outfit with accessories

• Instantly gather or swap items and sizes from multiple floors or departments with neither customer nor clerk trekking through the building

• Add immersive backdrops and environments to complete a look (envision evening wear on the red carpet, and see ski gear on the slopes)

• Accurately view and compare looks from different angles

• Shop with friends via complete social media integration, including the instant polling and real-time sharing of looks across Facebook and Twitter

According to FaceCake, “Retailers will also love that Swivel”:

• Enables up-sell and cross-sell success through the power of FaceCake's recommendation engine, quickly and confidently exploring merchandise from disparate lines, departments and price points

• Customizes the dressing room experience with shopper personalization features including relevant products and colors

• Integrates with currently deployed Windows Embedded-powered digital signage and other devices

• Provides valuable shopper metrics and reporting including how long an item is tried on, what it was paired with and how many friends a shopper showed it to

"We're excited to be working with Microsoft to provide retailers and shoppers an immersive, engaging and much more efficient shopping experience," notes FaceCake's founder and CEO, Linda Smith. "With Swivel's real-time virtual Try-On and personalized shopping advice, it's never been easier to sample a variety of head-to-toe looks without having to hunt through every department in a store. When we put Swivel in front of real shoppers during our recent mall tour, they tried on three times as many products as a typical dressing room, and a staggering 77% shared their new looks with family and friends."

"FaceCake's deployment of Kinect for Windows with the Windows Embedded platform creates an innovative consumer retail technology experience," said John Doyle, director of product management for Windows Embedded at Microsoft. "Combining Kinect for Windows with Swivel by FaceCake's virtual dressing room technology creates the foundation for the kind of connected intelligent systems that build immersive shopping experiences retailers have been seeking."

