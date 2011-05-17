EnQii and Minicom Announce Merger

David Keene– It’s hot off the wires: UK-based EnQii (provider of SaaS-based digital signage content management software) and Israel-based Minicom (PC-based content routing) are merging. Driven by both the success of both companies, and by an injection from venture capital players JVP, Wellington Partners, Amadeus Capital Partners, and Aviv Ventures, the merger will no doubt give the combined company a more global footprint. The new company is to be based in New York City. Stu Armstrong, long the face of EnQii in the U.S., will lead the US business.

In light of last week’s announcement by Minicom of a new relationship with Scala–the huge software provider– things might get tricky. But Scala’s main strength is premise-based software, and EnQii is about SaaS, so probably all will be able to play friendly.

Here is the press release just put out by the companies today:



Digital Signage Leaders - EnQii and Minicom Digital Signage – Merge to Create Full-Service Global Company



EnQii Holdings and Minicom Digital Signage (MDS) today announced the merger of their companies, creating a global leader in multichannel message management. The merged company will offer a seamless platform that provides leadership, simplicity and innovation in a complex marketplace.

enqii minicom digital signage dooh merger Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) led a growth capital financing round together with other existing shareholders - Wellington Partners, Amadeus Capital Partners and Aviv Ventures - to complete the merger. The new financing will go towards expanding the current solutions portfolio as well as to grant necessary resources for additional acquisitions.

Lauded with multiple awards in their respective fields, EnQii-MDS will provide marketers with an end-to-end solution encompassing distribution, content management and proof-of-performance - while reducing capital and operational costs. This platform will ensure the delivery of consumer messaging that has recency, relevancy and accountability and which will deliver a strong return on investment to customers at the lowest total cost of ownership. These solutions are designed to be future-proofed, utilizing a cloud-based platform that offers the flexibility to accommodate both small and large installs.

“This is an exciting milestone for the industry as it creates a true global powerhouse providing an integrated suite of hardware, software and services required for the best digital signage deployments going forward,” said Ajay Chowdhury, CEO of the new venture and former CEO of EnQii. “I am particularly excited with our new solutions such as IP Streaming, mobile and web linkages and the ability to provide proof of performance for signage networks.”

Headquartered in New York City, EnQii-MDS will operate from six offices around the world and a global network of dedicated partners that includes 150 worldwide distributors serving thousands of resellers and system integrators.

“This strategic move creates a powerful vertical solution in an industry that has been plagued by complexity,” states Ronni Guggenheim, President of EnQii-MDS and former CEO of Minicom Digital Signage. “This gives us a deeper base to continue to provide compelling innovations in this rapidly growing industry to our current and future partners across the globe.”

Led by a veteran team of industry innovators, EnQii-MDS sets a new standard that will provide focused expertise that larger players cannot deliver. In addition to the officers previously mentioned, Shlomo Nimrodi, has been named Chairman. Stuart Armstrong and Amir Shaked have been tapped to lead the US business and Max Stevens-Guille will lead the Canadian business. In Israel Ofer Dar will act as the Group’s CFO, Moti Guberman will be in charge of operations and Mordehay Hilu will drive the R&D.

Gadi Tirosh, General Partner at JVP and Chairman of MDS concluded: “When we invested in MDS over a year ago, we clearly identified the potential of leveraging MDS’ unique market position and channels as a platform for further growth -- organically and through M&A. This merger is the realization of this strategy creating the most prominent, fastest growing market leader.”

