Don Allman Joins DPAA Board of Directors

Don Allman

Don Allman, president & CEO of Titan, has been voted onto the Digital Place Based Advertising Association's board of directors. Titan is a transportation sales company focused on providing programs for municipalities and transit agencies. Titan is merging with Control Group to form Intersection.

"Don is one of the real leaders in our space and we are extremely happy that he will help steer our agenda during this exciting time of growth for the digital place based industry," said Barry Frey, president & CEO, DPAA. "The innovative work that Titan is doing with partners to transform New York City pay phone kiosks into Wi-Fi connection points is indicative of Don's forward-thinking approach to our business. As a key part of Intersection, Don will take this expertise to help cities around the world re-imagine existing infrastructure for the digital age."

Allman said, "We are enthusiastic supporters of what Barry and his team are doing at DPAA. We look forward to continuing to grow the digital place based sector and work with cities to take advantage of emerging opportunities to help their citizens stay connected and generate new revenue."