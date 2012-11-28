Draper Achieves InfoComm Emerald CAVSP Designation

Draper, Inc. has renewed its qualification as an InfoComm International Emerald Certified AudioVisual Solutions Provider (CAVSP).
- The Emerald designation recognizes that a percentage of the company’s sales, customer service and technical staff are certified as InfoComm Communication Technology Specialists and have completed relevant coursework from the InfoComm Academy.
- “Retaining the Emerald CASVP designation is something we’re very proud of,” said Draper field sales manager, Lee Denhart, LEED AP. “Along with our high number of LEED APs, this shows our dedication to maintaining a sales team that is one of the most knowledgeable and technically proficient in the industry.”
- InfoComm awards individual certification to audiovisual professionals who have demonstrated knowledge and comprehension of the science and technology used in communications including audio, video, display and systems. Technicians, engineers, designers, salespeople, customer service personnel, managers and executives are eligible to take the Communication Technology Specialist certification test.
- In addition to confirming that a percentage of Draper’s employees are InfoComm CTS-certified, the Emerald CAVSP designation means that Draper has agreed to comply with 10 Standards of Excellence developed in collaboration with industry experts to emphasize the best practices of audiovisual businesses.
- Overall, 18 Draper employees are CTS-certified. In addition, Draper boasts 13 LEED APs, and two who are certified by the Imaging Science Foundation.