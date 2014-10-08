dnp Shows Optical Projection Screens

Get ready North America — dnp North America hosted the grand opening of their showroom. The event showcased their portfolio of Optical Projection Screens from the dnp product line. Highlights include 9-dnp rear and front projection screens, paired with Digital Projection, Christie, and Vivitek projectors, dnp North America offers the industry's most complete showroom. The systems are all full-size and are adaptable to real-world applications. Featured large format systems include a 182" dnp Giant Wide Angle (GWA) rear projection screen, which is illuminated by a DPI TITAN 930 with a lumen rating of 14k, and a 220" front projection dnp Supernova Infinity paired with a Christie HD20K-J rated at 20k lumens.

Optical Projection Screens

Randy Pagnan, owner of dnp North America, commented, “The high contrast and increased brightness in any environment is what makes these screens so amazing. The integrated optical lens system focuses and enhances the rear-projected image for optimum viewing, delivering sharp and crisp high-contrast images. Plus, it also deals with critical issues such as ambient light, reflections and difficult viewing angles.”