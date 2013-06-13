Random InfoComm Exhibit Hall Observations, Part 1

I've made a number of random observations from InfoComm 2013 following day one of the show.
- - The entry to Samsung's booth is really spectacular.
- - I enjoyed the corner and flexible LED Displays at the Nanolumens booth (4981). Excellent ideas for customers looking for unique indoor displays.
- - My double cortadito from Zaza was delicious and exactly what I needed to get through the mid-day. Their Ham & Cheese sandwich could be best described as "my 3rd bad decision of the day”.
- - I really like SunBrite TV (4681) and think they make a great product. I wonder, however, why they have to show a video that demonstrates their displays can withstand a shotgun blast. Is this a common problem with TVs that I am not aware of?
- - I've determined that the Guayabera is an essential piece of trade show menswear. Its many pockets (traditionally used for carrying guavas) is perfect for your business cards, pieces of paper, pens, glasses and other things you tend to pick up throughout the day.
- - Check out Crestron's bring your own device solution, Air Media. It's priced right and I think I like the name. Their Samsung TV app was impressive and a great solution for suites in luxury resorts.
- - Based on how many are at the show, the largest potential market for transparent LCDs appears to be soda mini fridges.