Digital Signage Federation Reveals 2015 Board of Directors

The Digital Signage Federation (DSF), the independent not-for-profit trade organization serving the digital signage industry, has elected its new 2015 Board of Directors. Ken Goldberg, CEO of Real Digital Media, is the 2015 Chairman and Kimberly Sarubbi, President of Saddle Ranch Digital, the former 2014 Chairman will now head the Past Chairman’s Council. Moving into the Vice Chair role is Randy Dearborn, MGM Resorts International. Richard Ventura, NEC Display Solutions, will join the Executive Committee as Treasurer/Secretary.



The eight At-Large Director Board Director seats, which include three reinstated Board members returning to serve a second term, were decided by the DSF membership in an independent election from a slate of eleven nominees to serve two-year terms are:

•Spencer Graham, West Virginia University (second term)

•Janna Rider, American Dairy Queen Corp. (second term)

•Shaneeka James, Consultant (second term)

•Manolo Almagro, TPN

•Len Dudis, Seaworld Parks & Entertainment

•Mark Geiger, Georgia World Congress Center

•Susan Heller, Thomson Reuters

•Jeff Kent, Cineplex Entertainment

Goldberg said, “The Digital Signage Federation has come a very long way in its first five years. From a humble beginning, we have grown in size, influence and most importantly, value to our diverse membership. I am proud to have played a small role over that time, and prouder still of the incredible people that I've been honored to meet and work beside. As I assume the Chair of the DSF for 2015, one goal for the coming year is to focus the amazing group of volunteers on our Board and committees on tangible benefits for our members and our industry at large. Another is to extend the presence of DSF beyond the US, to help position the DSF as the recognized global advocate and resource for our dynamic industry. These are exciting time... join us!”