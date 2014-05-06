Digital Signage Federation Passes 500 Member Mark

- The Digital Signage Federation (DSF) announced that its official membership count now exceeds 500 individual active members.
- All organizations that join the Digital Signage Federation do so on a paid basis and are entitled to list up to five full-time employees as individual members as part of their organizational membership. That count as of May 1st was 216 organizations, which together represent a total of 513 individual members.
- Those who have joined are compelled by business benefits including professional development opportunities such as professional certification. While any individual member may sign up for certification at a $50 discount at any time during the year, at the time of enrollment (or renewal) member organizations have sixty days to enroll up to two registered members at NO cost.
- Shaneeka James, Chairman of the Membership Committee, which has consistently set member enrollment records since mid-2013, said, “The DSF gives professionals active in the DS industry an opportunity to play an active part in shaping policy and the future of the industry, and a chance to network with over 200 member organizations.”
Topics