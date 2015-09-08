Digital Signage Federation Increased Membership

The Digital Signage Federation’s year-over-year membership has increased 18 percent as of the end of August. Total paid member organizations are now at a record 260, which represent 646 active individual members.

Digital Signage Federation logo

The largest growth categories were:

• Industry Consultants (22)+47%

• Vendors (108)+33%

• End Users (35)+32%

“The DS industry is demanding more professional development, networking, and real business opportunities that connect buyers and vendors,” said Brian Gorg, DSF Executive Director, “This is largely why new members are responding to the benefits of membership including educational discounts and complimentary certification license, that DSF offers, as well as the opportunity to network with over 600 other industry professionals who are individual DSF members.”