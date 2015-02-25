Digital Signage Federation Hosting Meet and Greet

The Digital Signage Federation, an independent not-for-profit trade organization serving the digital signage industry, is hosting its spring meet and greet networking event with its board of directors in Dallas, TX on March 25. The event will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Del Frisco’s Grille.

Featured guest speakers are Will Koop and Ken Martin of Cisco Sports & Entertainment, who will discuss building fan experiences in a case study presentation on the AT&T Stadium in nearby Arlington, TX, including large venue design challenges.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with the DSF board of directors, as well as other professional members in attendance to share their business experience, enumerate industry opportunities, and discuss membership in the Digital Signage Federation.

The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., is free for DSF members and $15 for non-members, and will include drinks and light appetizers.