Digital Signage Expo to Feature David Meerman Scott Keynote

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will feature its opening keynote on Wednesday, March 16 when David Meerman Scott presents “Real-Time Marketing, a New Approach to Expand the Power of Digital Signage.” DSE 2016 will be held March 15-18 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. Registration is now open for the expo.

Scott’s “real-time” approach focuses on meaningful, measurable, and low- or no-cost strategies that immediately reach digital signage audiences directly. His informative, entertaining, and high-energy presentation will not only outline these strategies, but also offer the best examples of success from a wide variety of large and small organizations. He will demonstrate to attendees how to attain the same results.



Scott will offer a step-by-step action plan for harnessing the power of modern marketing and public relations to communicate with buyers directly, raise visibility, and increase sales with his “real-time” approach that abandons the traditional paradigm by creating digital signage content that people are eager to consume and share. Learn how large and small companies, nonprofits, and other organizations can leverage digital signage content to get the right information to the right people at the right time for a fraction of the cost of big-budget campaigns.



Registration for David Meerman Scott’s Wednesday keynote or any of the DSE 2016 educational conference seminars is available online.