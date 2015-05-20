Digital Signage Expo Searching for Speakers

Digital Signage Expo (DSE), the conference and trade show for digital display and interactive technology, is now accepting speaker proposals for its 2016 educational conference taking place March 15-17, 2016 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

According to Conference Manager Chris Brennaman, DSE is now organizing Educational Oversight Committees to be comprised of industry experts who will recommend topics, review proposals and approve presentations for each of the 10 tracks – including six dedicated to end users – and pre-show events in the DSE 2016 conference. These committees will evaluate each proposal for its insight, perspective, relevance, usefulness and timeliness.

While topics other than those recommended will be considered, the proposal must make a clear case for its inclusion. DSE is especially interested in proposals from end users, network operators, creative agencies and Pro AV/IT systems integrators willing to share their real-world digital signage experiences.

“DSE’s conference education will focus on what is most relevant to attendees in 2016,” Brennaman said. “Our attendees are primarily interested in digital signage communications and interactive technology solutions to more effectively engage their customers, employees and other stakeholders. We are therefore looking for thought-provoking topics that will help our attendees achieve those goals.”