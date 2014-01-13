Gilbarco Veeder-Root Acquires Outcast

Gilbarco Veeder-Root, the retail petroleum technology provider, has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Outcast Media, the fastest growing video network at the pump. Outcast will operate as the media business unit of Gilbarco, putting the combined company in a unique position to create the largest network of one-to-one TV experiences for the on-the-go consumer.

Gilbarco’s Applause TV delivers entertainment and effective advertising content to grow awareness and retail sales. Retailers will benefit from the acquisition as Gilbarco and Outcast introduce new forms of media designed to grow c-store sales and enhance a consumer’s experience while fueling.

This deal will fuel growth of Outcast’s national network currently reaching a monthly audience of 36 million viewers measured by Nielsen, which rivals the delivery of top broadcast TV shows. The network will now have more immediate access to Gilbarco’s customer base of over 60,000 retail fueling stations and will grow to more than 100 million monthly viewers over the next two years.

“In 2010, we chose Outcast as our media partner for its industry leadership and innovative vision: building the largest and most targeted video network for reaching the on-the-go consumer,” said Michael Schulte, president North America from Gilbarco. “The addition of Outcast to Gilbarco’s team allows us to work even more closely with them on technology innovations like consumer targeting that will help our convenience store customers reach and engage consumers and compete against other channels.”

Matthew Stoudt, CEO of Outcast added, “The deal represents an unprecedented investment in both Outcast and the fuel space from the clear leader in fueling technology. Today, Outcast’s network reaches the equivalent of a top-10 weekly primetime show. Based on current adoption rates of Gilbarco's embedded fuel dispenser media solution, our advertisers will soon reach the same number of viewers as a SuperBowl ad every month.”