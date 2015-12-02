Digital Signage Expo 2016 Seminar to Present 'Dog Whistles and Kool-Aid'

Digital Signage Expo (DSE)'s four-part Digital Signage Seminar Program at DSE 2016, designed specifically for digital out-of-home and place-based network operators, will include an hour-long session titled, "Dog Whistles and Kool-Aid: Avoiding Business and Technology Mistakes."

Ken Goldberg, DSF 2015 Chairman and CEO of Real Digital Media, will present a session that will examine how to calmly assess your business model and technology options without 'drinking your own Kool-Aid' in order to make smart business decisions that will help you respond to a changing environment.



Registration for the DSE 2016 educational conference seminars, which are sponsored by Broadsign International and are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is available online.