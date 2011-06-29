AVI-SPL Awarded Contract for Virginia

Tampa, FL--AVI-SPL has been awarded a 2-year contract to supply AV services for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) selected AVI-SPL to function as a one-stop-shop for AV solutions with Virginia's public organizations. AVI-SPL will provide catalogs that feature a full range of AV products and services, including installation, configuration design services, warranty and maintenance services, and repair.

"AVI-SPL is thrilled to support Virginia's state agencies with their audio visual needs," said AVI-SPL's Mid-Atlantic sales manager, David Wrigley. "In addition to state agencies that have access to the contract, we're also looking forward to assisting the state's higher education and K-12 facilities."