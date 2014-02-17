Hughes Partners with Scala for Turnkey Digital Signage

Hughes Network Systems said last week at the Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas that it has teamed with Scala to offer retailers and quick-service restaurants (QSR) turnkey multi-channel retail signage and multi-screen digital menu board services. The new HughesON Digital Media Services allow retailers to quickly and easily enhance their stores by leveraging high-impact video and media across all their locations. In support of the new offerings, Hughes, provider of managed network services and applications, is now a Certified Scala Partner on a global basis.

The new Retail Signage and Digital Menu Board Services combine Scala’s software with Hughes’ video-enabled hardware platforms. The new services are part of a suite of HughesON Media Services which can be deployed with turnkey installation, hosting, field maintenance, content sourcing and financing.

“Today retailers know they must deliver a digitally enhanced customer experience to be competitive, whether to increase revenues or lower costs. Unfortunately, many companies believe digital media solutions are too complex and expensive or that rich-media will bring their networks to their knees,” said Mike Tippets, vice president, Hughes Solutions Group. “Hughes allows retailers to start small and scale up, eliminating upfront capital costs.”