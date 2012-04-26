ihiji Launches Beta for NMaaS Solution

Austin, TX--ihiji has announced that the company is in private beta with a next generation platform for Network Management as-a-Service (NMaaS), created for IT Professionals and VARs (Value Added Resellers).

Based on the same cloud-based architecture as the Company's residential Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) product, ihiji invision, the Network Management solution lowers a company's capital and operating expenditures, increases productivity, and improves profit margins by minimizing equipment and network outages, according to ihiji.

When in use, IT Professionals receive alerts regarding equipment status. The initial setup is simple and requires only a single low cost network appliance at each location. Subsequent configuration and management can be done remotely using tools within ihiji's cloud-based portal, including remote access to the site without the need for a VPN connection. Once deployed at the client site, the ihiji appliance securely communicates system health and status data through the portal to the VAR in real-time. With analytics readily available, the VAR can identify the cause or source of issues faster and resolve them more efficiently, often without the added cost or requirement of sending a service technician to the site.

The ihiji solution is ideal for IT VARs that service Small to Medium Businesses (SMBs), IT organizations who manage a large number of remote branch locations, and, for those instances where a traditional server-based Remote Monitoring and Management tool is not practical due to requirements, scope, or budgetary constraints.

"Often times the full toolset provided by a typical RMM solution is more complex than what is needed at a small or medium business or branch location which typically only requires network management and basic server information," said ihiji VP of technical operations, Michael Maniscalco. "The ihiji solution is a cost effective and powerful option that can fill the void within many Managed Service Providers' (MSPs) offerings. In fact, our scalable platform can be used in tandem with traditional RMM software for installations which require more robust server or workstation management."

According to the company, ihiji's network management solution enables a business to progressively move to more efficient and effective cloud-based services. The low-cost appliance makes multiple site support possible without the added expense of numerous dedicated servers. Likewise, ihiji replaces the expense and hassle of managing an enterprise RMM infrastructure with the convenience of a single network management tool. Since it is not tied to a particular manufacturer, ihiji's solution also monitors equipment from multiple vendors - a benefit that supports IT organizations working with disparate network equipment.