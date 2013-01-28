YCD Multimedia and Mobile Bridge Take Digital Signage Mobile

YCD Multimedia will collaborate with Mobile Bridge, a provider of targeted mobile marketing solutions, to extend digital signage beyond the boundaries of screens and video walls – into mobile devices. The combined solution will allow users to capture digital signage content and use it for their own benefit, as well as spread it virally to others. The combined solution will be introduced at ISE (Integrated Systems Europe), to be held January 29-31, 2013 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and will be showcased at YCD's booth (#N116, Hall 10).



The extension, using QR codes and NFC tags, is designed to accelerate ROI of signage without changing marketing methodology. The combined YCD-Mobile Bridge solution will remind users of offers, coupons, and deals on time, and at the exact location (according to GPS). They will even be rewarded for sharing it with their friends on Facebook, Twitter, or via NFC.

The content delivered from the digital signs to the mobile devices includes coupons, vouchers, punch cards, offers, games, raffles, scratch cards, product catalogs, menus, 3D views, recipes, photos, videos, news, company info and more.

"The combined YCD-Mobile Bridge solution turns customers into 'brand ambassadors', increasing customer loyalty and satisfaction," said Eyal Oster, CEO of Mobile Bridge. "It provides the advertiser with information and analytics in real time, including demographics (age, gender and more), location (GPS pinpoint info on a map), and usage info per day, week, month and year."