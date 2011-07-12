Aphex Partners with Maingear

Sun Valley, CA--Aphex has partnered with custom PC system builders Maingear to offer an exclusive audio enhancement aimed at game enthusiasts, creative professionals, DJs, and musicians. Aphex's audio processing technology has been integrated into a custom designed Maingear PC solution.

"Aphex is proud to have Maingear as one of its newest licensees," said David Wiener, CEO and chairman of Aphex. "The Aphex Engine technologies in Maingear's high performance computers have raised the bar on computer audio in a way never before experienced by gamers, music, and movie lovers."

Unlike typical EQ, the Aphex Engine works in real-time, restoring and enhancing music, voice and effects individually, regardless of music genre or speaker/headphone solution. The licensed Aphex circuitry allows industry standard Intel HD audio connectivity to work with any motherboard or discrete audio solution.

"Desktop PC audio has never sounded better with our exclusive new audio processor powered by Aphex," said Maingear founder and CEO, Wallace Santos. "Gamers and audiophiles alike will be able to unleash the potential of their headphones in a truly stunning way."