Mood Media Launches Global Rebranding Effort

Mood Media has officially launched a rebranding effort to better communicate its position as a leader in experience design, and integrate its portfolio companies—Muzak, DMX and Mood Media—into a single global brand, Mood.



At the heart of the brand is a new tagline, "Mood: By Design," to convey Mood's philosophy and mission to develop powerful connections between its clients and their customers, across all industries, around the world.

During the past several years, Mood experienced growth through strategic acquisitions in an effort to provide its clients with consistent and integrated services that create a unique, compelling and holistic customer experience whether on-site, online or on the go. Mood provides a full range of solutions—music, digital signage, messaging, social/mobile applications, location-based services, scent marketing, and AV systems design and implementation—to retail stores, hotels, restaurants and businesses of all sizes, across the globe including 80 of the top 100 American retailers.

"Most consumers in North America and Europe have experienced Mood without knowing it because our clients include top global brands worldwide such as Gucci, W Hotels, Crate and Barrel and Tommy Hilfiger, among others," said Lorne Abony, chairman and CEO, Mood. "Integrating each of our component companies under the Mood brand reaffirms our steadfast commitment to deliver services driven by creative purpose and designed with intent to help clients differentiate and grow their business."

Mood's rebranding effort marks the end of an iconic American brand and pop culture reference, Muzak. Muzak's integration into the Mood brand, along with DMX, unifies the company's offerings that include mobile, wireless and location-based interactive solutions that connect Mood clients to their customers.