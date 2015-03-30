Dicolor Launches BAT M1 Series of LED Display Panels

Dicolor has launched the new BAT M1 series of LED display touring panels designed to make production easier. The BAT M1 has a large surface area, high-resolution, and high-contrast display. The series features black face LEDs and includes a 3.91mm pitch model (BAT M1-391) and 4.81mm pitch model (BAT M1-48). Over three feet tall, the BAT M1 series is larger than expected from a high-resolution LED display panel.

Setup and tear down of the BAT MI series LED display panel is fast and easy. Each panel weighs less than 26 pounds and can be handled with one hand. Thinner than traditional panels and measuring just over three inches thick, the BAT MI series LED display doesn't require any tool with the unit’s built-in locking latches.

With the panel designed for touring, it features a metal casing on the bottom of the panel that better protects the module when the panels are placed on the floor. Maintaining the panel is as easy as removing the units’ back cover. From there, IC, capacitors, and resistors can be maintained, furthering the longevity of the investment.



The series is ETL listed, complying with installation requirements of many facilities. This certification broadens its use to include both touring and fixed applications.