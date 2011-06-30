NEC Receives FDA Clearance for MultiSync

Chicago, IL--NEC Display Solutions of America announced has received Food & Drug Administration 510(k) market clearance for the company's 30-inch MultiSync MD301C4 medical diagnostic display, for the displaying and viewing of digital images for diagnosis by trained physicians.

The 4-megapixel MD301C4 was created for medical imaging and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) in hospitals, doctor offices, urgent care centers and other healthcare facilities. The medical-grade display offers factory-adjusted DICOM calibration with self-monitoring brightness and, combined with the optional MDSVSENSOR2 color calibration sensor, the MD301C4 also supports standalone calibration and exact monitor matching, while enhancing calibration and white-point matching for outstanding DICOM GSDF conformance.

"The FDA certification for the MD301C4 is true evidence of NEC's continued commitment to the medical industry," said Art Marshall, product manager for professional desktop and medical displays at NEC Display Solutions. "The MD301C4 provides diagnostic professionals accurate imaging, productive features and exquisite screen performance, and with the backing of an FDA certification, it proves its reliability within healthcare facilities."