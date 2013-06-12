Sony Introduces VPL-FHZ55 WUXGA 3LCD Laser Projector

Sony has introduced the VPL-FHZ55 WUXGA 3LCD laser projector for installation applications with 4,000 lumens, high contrast and low maintenance.

According to Sony, the operational advantages of laser are 20,000 hours with auto light dimming. This amounts to $1800 saved in lamp cost, or 8 years at ten hours a day.

The VPL-FHZ55 offers:

-360 degrees of tilt