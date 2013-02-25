Delta Displays Introduces WX21 and WX31 WideXtreme Megapixel Displays

Delta Products Corp., a provider of display technologies, has introduced the WX21 and WX31 WideXtreme megapixel displays. These new, compact and lightweight displays provide seamless, super high resolution images for a variety of visualization applications, the company says.



The WX21 and WX31, two new members to Delta's WideXtreme Series, offer complete solutions that can be assembled in under an hour and calibrated in seconds using Mersive's auto-calibrating Sol software. WX displays also take up very little space, so they are ideal for conference rooms, class rooms, offices, tradeshow booths and any space-constrained environment.



In addition to integrating Mersive's Sol software, the WX series displays are also the first displays to ship with Mersive's Solstice software, a new application that allows multiple users to access and share the display simultaneously using laptops and mobile devices over an existing IP network. Delta's WX displays solve two of the most common problems found in nearly all conference rooms today, according to Delta: the lack of cost effective beyond HD display systems, and collaborative software to connect, control, and share.

"The WX-Series displays are just the latest in a long line of Delta innovations for the Audio-Visual industry," noted Sean Milstead, product marketing manager for Delta Displays. "It provides end-users with a massive, plug-and-play, easy-to-use collaboration tool at an unparalleled value."

A series of WX open house events will be held in multiple locations, with the first event set to take place on February 26 in Denver, followed by New York City on March 6, Raleigh on March 6, Houston on March 19, Dallas on March 21, Boston on March 21-22 and Portland on March 27.