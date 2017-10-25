Dealers Support C.E.D. Fall Ball Events In Record Numbers

Consumer Electronics Distributors (C.E.D.) celebrated its 25th year in business with the largest attendance to its annual Fall Ball event series. This year, more than 35 vendors and over 250 dealers from the Midwest turned up for training, special event pricing, and demonstrations from manufacturers.

C.E.D.’s Fall Ball events offer the opportunity for manufacturers and dealers to discuss the latest products and upcoming trends with demonstrations for automation, security, and audio video categories. The events started in 1999, and have continually grown across C.E.D.’s three locations, supporting its 25 years in business.

“Being successful in this industry for as many years as we have is a testament to our team, and the great relationships we have with our dealers,” said C.E.D. president Avery Baron. “Thanks to all who celebrated with us at our events this year, and to those who support us year-round.”

Jill Levine of MSE Audio shows off their pro AV products.