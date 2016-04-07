dBTechnologies Announces New USA Reps

Colin Studybaker, dBTechnologies

dBTechnologies has appointed Image Marketing, Inglish Marketing Group, Darby Associates, Midwest AV Group and BC Electronics Sales as independent representative firms for the company.

Colin Studybaker, dBTechnologies’ USA sales manager, said he selected these new rep firms for their experience and the ability to meet the unique challenges of each territory.

“Each of these rep firms has earned great respect within the industry and has the ability to maintain solid relationships with both dealers and consultants through their extensive product knowledge and excellent reputation for service,” said Studybaker. “I'm looking forward to working with these new partners to build the dBTechnologies brand and expand dB's market share in each of these important territories.”