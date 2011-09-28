Vimond and Wowza Partner for OTT

Wowza Media Systems announced that Vimond Media Solutions has integrated Wowza Media Server with its advanced OTT platform. Broadcasters, distributors, and media companies rely on Vimond's modular platform as an end-to-end-solution for monetizing their video content online.

With Wowza Media Server, Vimond allows customers to reach all screens simultaneously in all compatible streaming formats. The integration saved Vimond time and money that otherwise would have gone toward deployment of harder-to-operate discrete servers for each streaming format. With Wowza Media Server, Vimond's customers are able to stream content easily to any screen in any format through a single server platform, which greatly simplifies the customer's infrastructure — and results in significant cost-saving advantages, the company says.

"Integrating with different streaming solutions is a costly and time-consuming process. Knowing that we have a stable, robust, and scalable streaming solution in the back end with Wowza Media Server means we can focus on delivering new and compelling features to our customers," said Glenn S. Pedersen, CTO of Vimond Media Solutions. "By simultaneously supporting different streaming technologies, we leave our customers free to choose the streaming format that fits their needs, and if they want to change later, they can do so without needing to re-encode all their existing assets."

"This is a perfect example of our partnership strategy, which is to join forces with other leading innovators in this exciting market, a program that was initiated by the Vizrt-Vimond partnership earlier this year," said Helge Høibraaten, CEO of Vimond.

"Vimond and Wowza share the common goal of any-screen delivery. In a short time, Vimond has become a leader in the field of multiscreen over-the-top services, and we're honored to be a part of its success moving forward," said Alex Dobrushin, CMO of Wowza Media Systems. "By building its platform on top of Wowza Media Server, Vimond has a concrete foundation for creating long-lasting customer relationships and loyalty."