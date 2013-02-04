d&b Demos ArrayCalc V7 Software at ISE

- Over the three days of ISE 2013, d&b audiotechnik demonstrated the latest software Version 7 of the d&b ArrayCalc calculator that predicts the physical, acoustical and safety performance of its systems.
- Janko Ramuscak, from the d&b Education and Application Support department, who conducted these demos, commented, "To demonstrate the ease with which users can now map coverage on all projects the ArrayCalc V7 software was used to model point source products from the d&b White range in both light and sound. That is, the software predicted SPL coverage patterns that were projected onto the floor of the demo room using light; then the audience was invited to walk into the pattern, listen to audio projected from these same calculations, and ask themselves, is what I see and hear the same?"
- As well as the ability to now perform acoustic simulations with the d&b point source loudspeakers from the White range, ArrayCalc V7 is equally adept with the d&b Black range point and line source combinations, specifically the Q, T and E-Series, and the full range of subwoofers within the d&b product range. The software also features an export function into the d&b R1 Remote control software; simplifying the process of creating remote control workspaces.
- "These are all products that integrators and installers might reasonably be expected to use in combination on diverse projects," said Marcus Bäumler, the d&b White range product manager. "This highlights the attractions of ArrayCalc V7; a powerful tool that through accurate simulation allows users to draw upon all parts of the d&b loudspeaker range, line array, subwoofers and now the point source loudspeakers, quickly and easily when evolving their system designs."