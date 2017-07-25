d&b CEO Colin Beveridge Steps Down as Planned

d&b audiotechnik has announced that CEO of d&b Corporation, Colin Beveridge, has transferred his responsibilities in the Americas to the next generation as part of a planned retirement.

Following the transition, Beveridge, who has been CEO of d&b Corporation since its inception in the mid 1990s, will remain on board as senior strategic advisor for the management team in the Americas and company headquarters in Backnang, Germany.

William Cornell has succeeded as territory manager for the Americas and president and CEO of d&b audiotechnik U.S. Group, effective July 10, 2017.

“I will support William in a direct role until February 2018 to ensure a smooth transition,” Beveridge said. “Like our audio systems, the essential character and performance of d&b will remain consistent. But it will be rejuvenated by the energy I know William will bring to his new role. What is important now is to concentrate on ensuring a smooth transition; then to focus on the future endeavors of d&b in my new role.”

