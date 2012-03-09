Peavey Offers Free Loudspeaker Covers

Peavey is offering specially fitted protective covers to match the Peavey PR 12 and PR 15 loudspeaker enclosures when customers purchase a pair of either of these Peavey PR models.

Customers who purchase a pair of Peavey PR 12 or PR 15 loudspeaker enclosures can qualify to receive the enclosure covers by rebate. This offer is valid for purchases made between March 1, 2012, and April 30, 2012, from authorized Peavey retailers in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec).

Visit peavey.com for complete rules and to download the official rebate form. Some restrictions apply.

The two-way Peavey PR 12 and PR 15 passive enclosures deliver sound quality, durability and high-power handling—400W program and 800W peak—by utilizing the most advanced materials. PR Series enclosures incorporate an RX14 1.4-inch titanium diaphragm compression driver with high-frequency tweeter protection and 1-inch exit for crisp, clear highs; a 12-inch woofer (PR 12) or 15-inch woofer (PR 15) with 2-3/8-inch voice coil; a heavy-duty crossover for reliable operation at high power levels; and a constant directivity horn with consistent sound distribution.

The Peavey PR 12 and PR 15 are both housed in lightweight, road-worthy molded polypropylene enclosures with durable steel grilles. Molded-in pole mounts and top and bottom flying inserts provide ultimate versatility.

The protective covers for the Peavey PR 12 and PR 15 are made of strong nylon, and feature a draw string at the bottom to hold the cover in place and a Velcro flap that helps keep out moisture.

The Peavey PR 12 ($249.99 U.S. MSRP) and PR 15 ($349.99 U.S. MSRP) are available now from authorized Peavey retailers.