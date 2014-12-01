Datavideo Chooses Empire PRO

Los Angeles-based high-quality video production manufacturer, Datavideo Corporation, will tap Empire PRO as their exclusive national distributor.

With over thirty years in business, Empire PRO has established itself as one of the industry's most supportive national Pro AV distribution partners. Partnering with the industry’s leading brands, Empire PRO offers installers, integrators, and event production companies a competitive, reliable, and supportive source of full-system Pro AVL solutions.

“We are very excited about the development of our relationship with Datavideo. Datavideo is arguably the only manufacturer of professional full-system video solutions. Offering solutions from one brand with products that work seamlessly together is optimal for AV Professionals and they are our priority," said Edmond Khanian, VP of sales at Empire PRO

From video switchers, video recorders, monitors, virtual studios, character generators and intercoms, format converters to encoders, Datavideo designs and manufactures a broad range of high-quality video production equipment for independent producers.

"Datavideo solutions fit well in many of the same venues where professional audio is needed," said Craig Moffat, managing director of Datavideo US. “Our solutions are going into schools, churches, government, and other live events that need both video and audio. Our partnership with Empire Pro is an ideal fit. We are beyond excited to have Empire PRO as part of our team."