New Planar Systems Digital Signage Site

Planar Systems, Inc. has launched a new website planardigitalsignage.com that provides an interactive experience for integrators, architects, interior designers and AV specifiers looking to incorporate innovative digital signage solutions in their projects.

With features including interactive architectural application sketches, inspiration galleries, design concierge, American Institute of Architects (AIA)-credited online continuing education classes, case stories and downloadable tools(including CAD files), planardigitalsignage.com provides a one-of-a-kind, collaborative view of the myriad of architectural display solutions Planar offers, from media walls, to touch screens to large-format LCD displays.

“At Planar we pride ourselves on being the most comprehensive manufacturer of custom signage and digital display solutions in the industry,” said Jennifer Davis, vice president of marketing for Planar, “We’ve designedplanardigitalsignage.com to showcase how Planar’s breadth of display technology solutions transform and impact innovative spaces, and to provide the product information and tools that enable integrators, designers and architects to incorporate Planar’s solutions into their projects and enable them to create digital canvases.”

Designers and architects can utilize Planar's unique offerings in retail, hospitality, education and corporate environments as well as in museums, sports venues, and a host of other project applications to create an impactful visual experience. Planar’s digital signage products have been used in some of the most innovative and evocative designs in the world, providing on-demand information including way finding, self-service, information and advertising.

Planar's distinct offerings for digital signage and architectural applications range from large-format flat panel displays to embedded screens used in kiosk displays, to interactive touch screens to media walls, including the market leading Planar Clarity® Matrix™ LCD Video Wall System.